Kamala Harris Featured On Vogue Cover Days Before Inauguration

The February issue of Vogue has just been unveiled, featuring Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In the accompanying interview, Harris explains that she and President-elect Joe Biden plan to hit the ground running after inauguration day. The first order of business, she says, will be tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think about the first 100 days in terms of what we need to do to support mayors and governors and local officials around their distribution and their public-health systems,” she says. “When we get control of this pandemic, that’s going to be a critical factor in being able to reopen our economy.”

She also opens up about the philosophy that will guide the new administration as it attempts to bridge the deep political rifts that have driven Americans apart during the Trump administration.

“At the risk of oversimplifying it, you don’t meet hate with hate,” Harris says. “You don’t meet one line of division with another line of division. We believe that the vast majority of American people don’t agree with that approach, don’t accept it, and don’t like it.”

Vogue shared the cover image on social media, in which Harris is casually outfitted in a fitted jacket over a white t-shirt, wearing black jeans and her signature Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Another photo was also shared, for the cover of the digital issue, this one featuring Harris sporting a powder-blue suit

When the cover first leaked on Saturday night, it was widely criticized on Twitter; the consensus was that the cover must be a fake.

4. There's no way she's doing a cover for Vogue in dirty Converse. No effing way. — ⚖️Powerful Mel Ankoly 🦈 #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) January 10, 2021

As Vogue subsequently revealed, the cover is indeed legit. However, journalist Yashar Ali tweeted that “a source familiar with the publication” said the cover wasn’t the one that Harris’ team had agreed to, and that the photo in the blue suit was the one they were told would be used for the cover.

2. In the cover that they expected, Vice President-elect Harris was wearing a powder blue suit. That was the cover that the Vice President-elect's team and the Vogue team, including Anna Wintour, mutually agreed upon…which is standard for fashion magazines. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021

4. Here is the Vogue cover Kamala Harris’ team thought would be released. I’m told this cover on the left will be the digital cover, but the much maligned cover on the right has already gone to print and will be the cover available for sale and sent to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/5eWjPMTbdP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021

ET Canada has reached out to Vogue for comment.