Emma Thompson Calls Out Rom-Coms’ Sexist Double Standards

Emma Thompson is speaking out about the sexist double standard that exists in Hollywood, particularly when it comes to romantic comedies.

In an interview with the “CultureBlast” podcast, Thompson, 61, discusses her upcoming film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”, in which she plays a 55-year-old widow who hires a 20-something sex worker after realizing she’s never experienced good sex.

While the premise of an older woman romantically involved with a younger man is a rom-com rarity, that’s certainly not the case with the inverse; in fact, the genre is practically bursting with movies featuring long-in-the-tooth male stars romancing significantly younger female co-stars.

“It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney, who is delightful, to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him,” she explained. “If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced.”

She also shared her thoughts on the growing trend of female action heroes such as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Charlize Theron’s “Atomic Blonde”.

“It’s not good enough simply to give the women the guns and make them ‘bada**’ as well. Now women have to be bada**. If they’re feminine in the way that they’re used to and they are not bada**, then they are not welcome,” said Thompson.

“Also, they’re not allowed to cry apparently anymore, because we’ve got to be like the men. So, I remember thinking that’s not what we meant?” she continued.

“Why are there not films about giving birth for crying out loud, does anyone even know about that? No, it’s all hidden. All our heroism is hidden because what we’ve done is just given women the same parts as men and that’s not the point,” she explained.

The podcast can be heard in its entirety right here: