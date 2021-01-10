Wilmer Valderrama Reveals He Bought The Iconic Station Wagon From ‘That ’70s Show’

Anyone who’s ever seen “That ’70s Show” will recall the show’s intro, in which the cast sits inside a station wagon and sings along to Cheap Trick’s cover of “In the Street”.

But what ever happened to that vehicle? Viewers found out when Wilmer Valderrama appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

In the offbeat interview, Clarkson and Valderrama speak to each other through the windows of their respective vehicles in a clever spin on social distancing.

As Valderrama shares his life-long love of vintage cars, Clarkson asked, “Whatever happened to the station wagon from the ’70s Show’? Did you get it?”

“Oh yeah, I got the Vista Cruiser, that’s what it’s called,” he replied.

“You know, it was towards the end of the show, we were in the last season of ’70s Show’ and I went straight to the props department and I go, ‘Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?'” said Valderrama. “He goes, ‘What? You don’t want that thing.’ I go, ‘Yes I do.’ They said 500 bucks, so I bought the Vista Cruiser for 500 bucks from our props department.”

“That’s so cool!” gushes Clarkson.

“Honestly, it’s the best thing I’ve ever acquired for my whole career,” he explained. “When I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking ‘That ’70s Show’ and doing that opening sequence where we’re just driving. And honestly, it’s gonna be in my family forever. I’m gonna put it in my will to make sure that my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage, you know?”