Royal Family To Celebrate Upcoming Milestone Birthdays Publicly And As A ‘Family Occasion’

After almost 12 months of cancelled events, there are two major milestones that will be marked by the royal family later this year.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Queen Elizabeth II will return to London to celebrate her 95th birthday in June.

While the Queen was born in April, the monarch’s official birthday celebrations are always held with Trooping the Colour in June.

Last year, a very scaled back version of the military parade was held at Windsor Castle where the Queen was isolating but with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, things will be “back to business” to mark her milestone.

RELATED: The Queen Reveals She & Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccinations

A key point of Trooping the Colour being the flypast where the royals appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch.

Not only will the royals be celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 95th, but Prince Philip’s 100th birthday falls on June 14, two days after the June 12 Trooping.

If all eyes weren’t already on the events, they will be even more so as it is expected to be the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will publicly appear with the royal family since their final royal engagements in March 2020.

Aides said the event will be both official and a “family occasion”.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Former Lover Says Prince William Told Her That Interviewer Martin Bashir Was ‘Not A Good Person’

The Duke and Duchess had originally planned to split their time between Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, but the pandemic put a pause on those plans.

A senior royal aide told the outlet, “The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen.”

Final plans for any celebrations will be made closer to the date, abiding by government guidelines.