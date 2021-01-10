‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Is ‘Trying To Hire Every Broadway Actor We Can’

With the lights of Broadway dark since March and remaining that way for the foreseeable future, thousands of some of the world’s most talented actors have been unemployed for months.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” exec producer Warren Leight is striving to change that.

In a tweet he issued several days ago, Leight wrote, “We are trying to hire every Broadway actor we can while we and they wait for the curtains to rise again.”

We are trying to hire every Broadway actor we can while we and they wait for the curtains to rise again https://t.co/QhwjfyMSdS — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) January 6, 2021

As Deadline reports, Leight wasn’t kidding; according to the outlet, the upcoming episode is bursting at the seams with Broadway actors in guest roles, including Tony-nominated “Hadestown” actor Eva Noblezada and “Beetlejuice” star Alex Brightman.

“We know how hard the community has been hit here,” Leight told Deadline. “The goal is to get as many jobs to as many theatre actors as we possibly can.”

As Leight explained, the parts being filled by theatre actors range from one-day bit part to “more substantial” roles, but they all have one thing in common: every role fulfills the workday minimum requirement to qualify an actor for union health insurance.

Look for more Broadway actors to fill the show’s ranks in the weeks to come.