Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Gets Candid About Acne Struggle

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is sharing an unfiltered photo of herself, while opening up about her acne struggle.

Leni, 16, shared a close up of her face, with the acne on her cheeks. “My skin on a bad day,” she captioned the photo.

Another video shared on her Instagram Stories added, “this too shall pass.”

Despite the skin condition being common, particularly for teenagers, many photos in both magazines and on social media are filtered or makeup is used to cover the breakouts.

The young model’s fans praised her for being honest about her skin.

“So cool That you show some reality,” commented one person, while another said, “yessir let’s normalize this.”

Someone else wrote, “Thank you for your honesty 🙏🏼😍 you’re beautiful.”

Leni recently made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany next to her mom.