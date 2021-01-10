Pedro Pascal Doxes Ted Cruz, Posts Office Phone Number On Social Media Amidst Widespread Calls For Senator’s Resignation

Shockwaves continue to reverberate after U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz returned to the Senate chambers hours after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building — and then proceeded with plans to object to the official certification of Joe Biden’s election as the next president of the United States due to evidence-free claims of election fraud.

Since then, there have been widespread calls for their resignations and/or expulsion from the Senate for attempting to overturn the results of an election just hours after what President-elect Joe Biden termed an “insurrection.”

For example, an editorial from the Houston Chronicle, in Cruz’s home state of Texas, demands he resign after his “lies cost lives.”

Pedro Pascal had an idea regarding the politician Trump famously nicknamed “Lyin’ Ted,” and tweeted out the phone number to Cruz’s office, inviting his followers to “share your thoughts” with the Texas poliitican.

Ted Cruz’s phone number to share your thoughts: 512- 916-5834 — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 9, 2021

The star of “The Mandalorian” has been vocal in his support of Democratic candidates, a fact that wasn’t lost on Cruz when he decided to play movie critic with one of Pascal’s recent projects.

On Boxing Day, Cruz tweeted that he’d watched “Wonder Woman 1984”, declaring it “by far Pedro Pascal’s worst performance.”

Sadly, yes. Catherine & I watched it last night. Gal Gadot remains terrific, but it’s by far Pedro Pascal’s worst performance. The script, was wooden, formulaic & silly (“look, a fully-fueled fighter jet just sitting there for us!”). But, watching w/ your daughter is still fun! https://t.co/6gk4UTUuRh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Pascal has been taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Capitol riots, even sharing a infographic of all the Republicans who supported the failed attempts to prevent the certification of the election — a group that includes Cruz.

What incredible, profound shame. — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 6, 2021

The world is watching and history is recording. This disgrace will be FOREVER IN THE BOOKS. — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 7, 2021

Gonna leave this here. https://t.co/cvUzMoDjYj — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Cruz is the the first person featured in a viral video produced by Don Winslow, author of such bestsellers as Savages and The Cartel.

WInslow’s video, which he submits “as evidence in the Impeachment of Donald Trump,” alleges that Trump “betrayed his trust as President and endangered the security of the United States.” As of midday Sunday, the video has been racked up more than 3.4 million views.