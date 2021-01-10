Ciara Shares Sweet And Supportive Message For Russell Wilson

Ciara is showing her support for husband Russell Wilson.

After the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback and the rest of the team lost the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams, Ciara penned a short, supportive message on Instagram to Wilson.

“Always Proud of You Da Da,” the singer wrote next to a photo of their youngest child, Win. “Always.”

Win, 5-months-old, was dressed in an adorable Seahawks jersey and bomber jacket.

Ahead of the game, Ciara shared another photo of herself with Win, Sienna, 3, and Future, 6, all in the same gear.

“We’re so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy!” she added.

Wilson and the Seahawks won the Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.