‘General Hospital’ Alum John Reilly Has Died

“General Hospital” star John Reilly has died at 84.

Reilly’s daughter, Caitlin Reilly, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy,” she wrote next to a photo of her hugging John when she was young.

John played Sean Donely on “General Hospital” from 1984 until 1994, he later reprised the role in both 2008 and 2013.

His other work included “Dallas”, “Passions” and Kelly Taylor’s dad in “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

No cause of death was given. He is survived by his wife since 1981, Liz, and three daughters.

“He was a big brother to me. The kindest man you ever could find,” co-star Finola Hughes told TVLine. “I cannot express how sorry I am to hear of his passing.”

After news of his death broke, “General Hospital” paid tribute on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones,” they said.

The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace. #GH https://t.co/bJC8PBRmcg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 10, 2021

A number of other tributes poured in on Twitter.

Darling #JohnReilly 1st day at GH a tall handsome man in a leather jacket sauntered towards me & welcomed me to the show, claimed me as a fellow ‘Irish’ & assured me he’d take care of me no matter what. A kind, true friend who loved his family above all else #ripJohnReilly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AOdNjASbbe — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) January 10, 2021

A wardrobe polaroid from my collection. Sean Donnelly was Felicia's father figure. He and Frisco protected the princess. Rest in peace John Reilly. YOU were a treasure. Sending love to his family. #RIPJohnReilly #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/vdRyxDAh8s — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) January 10, 2021

The entire GH family mourns the passing of John Reilly #GH @GeneralHospital Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) January 10, 2021