‘General Hospital’ Alum John Reilly Has Died

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

“General Hospital” star John Reilly has died at 84.

Reilly’s daughter, Caitlin Reilly, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy,” she wrote next to a photo of her hugging John when she was young.

John played Sean Donely on “General Hospital” from 1984 until 1994, he later reprised the role in both 2008 and 2013.

His other work included “Dallas”, “Passions” and Kelly Taylor’s dad in “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

No cause of death was given. He is survived by his wife since 1981, Liz, and three daughters.

“He was a big brother to me. The kindest man you ever could find,” co-star Finola Hughes told TVLine. “I cannot express how sorry I am to hear of his passing.”

After news of his death broke, “General Hospital” paid tribute on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones,” they said.

A number of other tributes poured in on Twitter.

Click to View Gallery

Stars We’ve Lost In 2021
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP