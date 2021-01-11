‘Sex And The City’ Revived For HBO Max; SJP Addresses Samantha’s Absence

One of television’s most beloved shows is officially being revived.

After reports late last year revealed Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon would return for a revival of “Sex and the City” on HBO Max, the network confirmed the news on Sunday.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Parker captioned a teaser video on Instagram.

“You, me, New York… anything is possible,” Nixon captioned the same clip.

The new series will be called “And Just Like That…” and will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating life in their ’50s.

Production is set to start in late spring in New York.

“And Just Like That…” will run for 10 episodes and will be executive-produced by Michael Patrick King, who both directed the series and wrote and directed the two feature films.

Most notably, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be part of the spinoff. She and Parker have been publicly feuding for many years.

Parker responded to social media users commenting on Samantha’s absence on the show.

Parker added:

One social media user wrote, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” to which Parker replied, “We will too. We loved her so. X”

When another fan discussed Samantha, the actress responded, “She will always be there. And we are so excited. X.”

She also shot down rumours of a feud between herself and Cattrall.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X” Parker wrote.

Parker previously spoke to ET about the possibility of a “revisit.”

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” she said of the characters. “I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media… sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

No premiere date has been set.