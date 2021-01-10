‘Sex And The City’ Revived For HBO Max

One of television’s most beloved shows is officially being revived.

After reports late last year said that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would return for a revival of “Sex and the City” on HBO Max, the network confirmed the news on Sunday.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Parker captioned a teaser video on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’ Writer Candace Bushnell Reveals She Went On A Date With One of The Show’s Leading Men

“You, me, New York…anything is possible,” Nixon captioned the same clip.

The new series will be called “And Just Like That…” and will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating life in their ’50s.

Production is set to start in late spring in New York.

“And Just Like That…” will run for 10 episodes and will be executive produced by Michael Patrick King who both directed the series and wrote and directed the two feature films.

Most notably, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be part of the spin-off as she and Parker have been publicly feuding for many years.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall Reflects On ‘Miserable’ Fans Trying To Bully Her Into ‘Sex And The City’ Movies

Parker previously spoke to ET about the possibility of a “revisit.”

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” she said of the characters. “I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media… sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

No premiere date has been set.