Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Tries To ‘Clean’ His Muscles In Hilarious Video

Dwayne Johnson has shared another adorable video of his daughter.

While the actor has posted many sweet clips of his Tiana, 3, this one takes the cake.

In a post shared on Sunday, Tia first hands him a plush cat to snuggle who she named “Pupples”.

“That’s your favourite,” she reminded her dad before putting an orange eye mask on him.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s Friend Who Took Him In When He Was Homeless Is In Tears As Actor Surprises Him With A New Car

“This is going to perfect,” Tia said while struggling to get it over his head.

The Rock questioned how long he would “have to sit here like this for” to which she told him “20 minutes.”

“1, 2, 3, 20,” Tia counted.

“Are we done,” Johnson asked. Tia quipped back, “Nope, not yet.”

The playtime wouldn’t be over until Tia had the chance to “clean” her dad’s muscles to get rid of the “germies”.

“Usually I like mommy to clean my muscles,” he joked.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Spills Pasta And Blames It On The ‘Paghetti Fairy’ In Adorable Video

Johnson shares Tia and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.