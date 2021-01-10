Gal Gadot And Lynda Carter Share Their Experiences Of Playing Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter came together to chat about what it was like to play one of the most recognized characters of our time– Wonder Woman.

In an Instagram Live video, the two shared their challenges and triumphs when it came to playing the powerful icon.

“My main objective was that women would love her,” Carter, who played Diana Prince starting in 1975, said.

She also explained that “there were no leading ladies in television at the time” so starting the show was a “risk.”

Gadot opened up about being told she got the part saying she was in a place where she had so many “almost” parts and was thinking about “quitting” acting.

She did audition but didn’t know what she was auditioning for, it wasn’t until Zach Synder called her to do a camera test that she found out.

“Zach told me over the phone, ‘I don’t know if you have her in Israel but you are auditioning for Wonder Woman’, I was like, I tried to sound cool, ‘Yeah, yeah I know Wonder Woman,'” Gadot recalled while she was actually “freaking out.”

When she did finally get the call six weeks later that she landed the part she was on a plane and started screaming.

“The person sat next to me was like ‘whats wrong with her,'” Gadot added.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is in theatres and on HBO Max now.