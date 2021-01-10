Michael B. Jordan Confirms Relationship With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is officially off the market.

The “Black Panther” star has been linked with Lori Harvey since being spotted celebrating Thanksgiving together, but the two just went Instagram official.

Jordan shared two darkly lit photos of him and Harvey on Sunday evening, but didn’t caption them.

Harvey shared polaroids on her page with a simple heart.

“Love this! Congrats,” DJ D-Nice wrote.

“Faves!” said Gabrielle Union, while Sophia Bush added, “Some JOY!”

Winne Harlow also wrote, “Come on 😍.”

Harvey and Jordan were photographed around New Year’s Eve in Salt Lake City getting off a plane.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo: Backgrid

She is the daughter of comedian and television host Steve Harvey.

Harvey was previously linked to Future and Sean Combs.