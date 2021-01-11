Jim Carrey, Patrick Stewart & More Honoured At 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards — See The Full Winners List

The full list of winners for the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards has been unveiled.

The ceremony — hosted by Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez — was produced remotely with COVID safety protocols in place.

The bash honoured the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation.

Hulu and NEON’s “Palm Springs” and Disney+’s “Soul” led the film winners, each earning three trophies.

In the series categories, Amazon’s “The Boys” took home the most awards, earning a total of four, including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series (Antony Starr), Best Actress in a Superhero Series (Aya Cash), and Best Villain in a Series (Antony Starr).

Starr was the only actor to take home multiple awards for his work.

With wins in both the film and series categories, Netflix led the studio/network count with a total of five.

The Critics Choice Association also presented the Legacy award to the “Star Trek” franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters.

“Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart, and “Star Trek: Discovery” actress Sonequa Martin-Green were on hand to accept the honour, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

The full show will be available to stream for free on the CW App and cwtv.com as of Monday.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – “The Hunt” (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

“Soul” (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – “Soul” (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – “Soul” (Disney+)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

“The Old Guard” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Margot Robbie – “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

“The Invisible Man” (Universal)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky” (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man” (Universal)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

“Palm Springs” (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs” (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cristin Milioti – “Palm Springs” (Hulu and NEON)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – “Sonic The Hedgehog” (Paramount)

BEST ACTION SERIES

“Vikings” (History)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (Fox)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

“The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Aya Cash – “The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST HORROR SERIES

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural” (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Patrick Stewart – “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book- and Video Game-Inspired Series