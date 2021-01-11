Cynthia Bailey Defends Throwing Big Wedding During Pandemic

Cynthia Bailey is satisfied with the safety precautions she took for her wedding.

On Sunday night, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live”, and host Andy Cohen asked a question from a viewer about her holding her wedding to Mike Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How do you defend holding a large, indoor event in the middle of a pandemic?” she was asked.

“We did everything on our end to ensure everyone’s safety,” Bailey said. “From masks, to shields, temperature checks, I had a COVID-19 specialist come and spray the place.”

She continued, “So, with that said, what happened was the only time people were allowed to take their mask off was to eat or drink.”

Bailey added that a lot of people then wanted to take pictures with their masks off.

Asked if anyone got sick after the wedding, the reality star said, “No. Thank you, Jesus. No one tested positive as a result of being at our wedding.”

Bailey and Hill tied the knot in a ceremony in October, with guests posting photos from the event at the time.