Zendaya Talks ‘Malcolm & Marie’ And Not Wanting To Let Anybody Down: ‘That’s Why We Talk To Therapists’

Zendaya is running things her way.

The “Euphoria” star is on the new cover of GQ, and in the issue she talks about getting her new movie “Malcolm & Marie”, co-starring John David Washington, off the ground in the middle of a pandemic.

“[COVID lockdown] was my first time just being like, ‘Okay, who am I without this?’” the 24-year-old says. “Which is a very scary thing to confront and work through, because I don’t really know Zendaya outside of the Zendaya who works. I didn’t realize how much my job and my art were a part of my identity as a human.

“I feel most like myself when I’m working. I felt like, when I wasn’t working, my powers had gone away, and I was like, ‘Who the f**k—’ I didn’t really know who I was and what makes me happy. What do I like to do? What else do I do? What is my value? What is my purpose now?”

After trying to pick up some hobbies in quarantine, like watercolour painting and photography, Zendaya eventually teamed up with her “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson for a secret movie project.

“‘What if I just stripped everything away? There’s no gimmick, no anything. What does that look like? What if it’s just a relationship piece? What if it’s just two people, one’s upset because the other one didn’t thank them for something, and they’re in one place? And that’s all it is,’” she says of the pitch for “Malcolm & Marie”, a black-and-white relationship drama hitting Netflix Feb. 5.

Zendaya also looks back on her big Best Actress Emmy win in September for her work on “Euphoria”, and sleeping with her statuette on her nightstand.

“Not even gonna lie!” she says. “It was just nice to roll over and see her. She was pretty. Just beautiful. Glowing!”

She adds of the Emmy, “In a lot of ways it feels like proving something to myself personally, yeah, but I feel like, I feel good about it for all of us. It feels like recognition that maybe we aren’t just like that little crazy show with the crazy kids, you know what I mean? To me, it’s like ‘Mean Girls’, when [Lindsay Lohan] breaks the crown. She’s like, ‘This is for you.’”

The actress also shares, “For me, it’s when people say that their kids watched me. They just say, ‘We’re really proud of you, girl. We’re proud of you. Keep doing what you’re doing. I see you.’ I’m just like ‘Aw, thank you!’ I feel like everyone at that moment becomes my auntie, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God, I want to make you proud.’ You know?”

Zendaya adds, “But that stuff really means a lot to me. I think…that me wanting to control everything is just not wanting to f**k up. Not wanting to let anybody down. And that’s why we talk to therapists.”

The February issue of GQ hits newsstands Jan. 12.