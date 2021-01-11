Rowan Atkinson Accuses ‘Friends’ Bosses Of Stealing A Famous ‘Mr. Bean’ Joke

Rowan Atkinson has a bone to pick with the “Friends” bosses.

The actor spoke about that famous turkey Thanksgiving scene during an ITV show honouring his character Mr. Bean to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the much-loved comedy series.

Atkinson spoke about his own turkey scene in the 1992 episode “Merry Christmas Mr. Bean”, in which he got the bird stuck on his head.

“Friends” then showed Joey (Matt LeBlanc) running around with a turkey on his head six years later for the 1998 “The One With All The Thanksgivings” episode. Monica (Courteney Cox) also filmed a similar scene.

Atkinson said during an appearance on “Happy Birthday Mr. Bean”, “When we made the Bean movie in 1996 we decided to plagiarize ourselves and use the turkey on the head joke again,” adding: “Also shooting in the 1990s was ‘Friends’ – and they stole the joke,” the Independent quoted him as saying.

Atkinson then said, because the Bean movie came after the original scene, people assumed he’d stolen the joke from “Friends”.

Atkinson’s collaborator Richard Curtis, who wrote the turkey joke, also spoke about the scene.

“I’m absolutely dazzled by the ‘Friends’ thing,” he said. “I only saw it the other day. I literally can’t believe what happened there. Bizarre.”

Atkinson added: “In the end, you can’t steal jokes. But jokes are there to be stolen, or to inspire. Inspire others.”