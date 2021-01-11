Madonna Visits Kenya With Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams: ‘A Special Moment For All Of Us’

Madonna is taking a tour of Kenya.

On Dec. 30, the pop star travelled with 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her four youngest children to the African nation.

While in Kenya, Madonna met with the Samburu Tribe, sharing footage on Instagram.

The 62-year-old then met with the Pokot Tribe:

Earlier in the trip, Madonna visited the Jacaranda School for Orphans near Blantyre where she was on hand for the grand opening of the school’s Madame X Dance Studio.