Life’s A Beach For Kristen Wiig And Jamie Dornan In New ‘Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar’ Trailer

After the pandemic put a hold on Kristen Wiig’s beachy comedy “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar”, the movie finally has a new date and trailer.

Wiig stars alongside Annie Mumolo as a pair of lifelong friends from the Midwest who head off to the beach for their very first vacation. But the ladies find themselves with more fun in the sun than they bargained for in Vista Del Mar, Florida, when they inadvertently get embroiled in a villain’s plot to kill everyone in town.

The new look at the comedy also features a dancing and shirt-ripping Jamie Dornan, all set to Madonna’s “Holiday”. Co-written by Wiig and Mumolo who also wrote the hit comedy “Bridesmaids”, the comedy also stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Take a trip to the shimmering waters of Vista Del Mar with #BarbAndStar. Premiering everywhere you rent movies on February 12. pic.twitter.com/dDlgvWBOHS — Barb and Star 🌴 (@BarbAndStar) January 11, 2021

Originally scheduled to open last summer, the movie will now totally bypass theatres and open digitally on February 12.

Check out more pics from the movie below.

Mongrel Media/Cate Cameron