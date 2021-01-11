Kelly Clarkson Sings Stunning Cover Of Toni Braxton’s ‘Another Sad Love Song’

Kelly Clarkson and her band took it back to the ’90s for the latest “Kellyoke” segment.

The singer belted out an incredible cover of “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton, performing on a dimly lit stage.

Clarkson nailed all the high notes as she put her own spin on the much-loved track.

Woke up Monday morning and chose SANGING 🙌🎶 @tonibraxton #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/PhMjNw5cmI — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 11, 2021

The singer’s latest cover comes after Selena Gomez praised her stunning version of “Rare” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson also sang Madonna’s “Borderline” last week. Other recent covers include Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”, Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and Coldplay’s “Princess of China”.