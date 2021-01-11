Danny Boyle To Helm Sex Pistols Limited Series Featuring Toby Wallace, Maisie Williams

Anarchy is coming to TV.

Oscar-winning “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Trainspotting” director Danny Boyle will direct and produce a new series about the Sex Pistols for FX. Dubbed “Pistol”, the limited series will be based on Lonely Boy, the memoir of the punk band’s guitarist Steve Jones.

“Imagine breaking into the world of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever,” Boyle says in a statement.

Tracking the birth of the punk movement in the UK, the six-part “Pistol” will feature a who’s who of punk icons, including “Babyteeth” star Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as the band frontman John Lyndon, a.k.a. Johnny Rotten, and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious. The series will also include Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, the future lead singer of the Pretenders, Emma Appleton as Sid Vicious’s girlfriend Nancy Spungen and “Game Of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams will take on the role of punk rocker Jordan.

The series will start with the band’s formation and track their career from the council estates of London to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s boutique SEX, which was one of London’s early centres for punk music, the transformative release of Never Mind The Bollocks and the controversy that surrounds the album, which has been called one of the most influential records of all time.

“It is the detonation point for British street culture, where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion — and everyone had to watch & listen, and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there,” Boyle says.

Created by “Moulin Rouge” writer Craig Pearce who co-wrote the episodes with Frank Cottrell Boyce (“24 Hour Party People”), the new series marks Boyle’s second collaboration with FX following the limited series “Trust”. Production on “Pistol” is slated to begin in March.