Dave Grohl Dreams About Nirvana Still Being A Band And There Being ‘An Empty Arena Waiting For Us To Play’

There are times Dave Grohl still dreams about being in his former band Nirvana.

The musician, who was the drummer in the band until Kurt Cobain‘s tragic death in 1994, told Classic Rock how he only ever performs the group’s tracks with former bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

The Foo Fighters singer shared, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang.

“I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist,” he added, according to NME.

“I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band,” Grohl went on. “I still dream there’s an empty arena waiting for us to play.

“But I don’t sit down at home and run through ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by myself. It’s just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet.”

Grohl’s comments come after the Foo Fighters kicked off 2021 by releasing a new single, titled “No Son of Mine”.