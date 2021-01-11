Gabrielle Union Surprises Dwyane Wade With A Classic Car For His Birthday

Dwyane Wade just got an amazing early birthday gift.

On Sunday, the basketball star will celebrate his 39th birthday on January 17 but his wife Gabrielle Union gave him his present a week early.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya’s 13th Birthday With An Epic Medieval-Themed Party

The “L.A.’s Finest” star bought her husband a classic 1988 Mercedes convertible.

Wade shared a photo of the car on Instagram, writing, “She raised the bar.”

He later shared a video of Union surprising him with the car.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Birthday Wishes For Daughter Zaya

“Damn, baby this is nice,” he says in the video, after doing a little celebratory dance.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and share one child. Wade also has three children from previous relationships.