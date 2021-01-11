‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen Says He ‘Would Love’ To See The Show Run For 8 Seasons

The creator of “Bridgerton” is in it for the long haul.

In a new interview with Collider, Chris Van Dusen talked about the hit Netflix series based on the books by Julia Quinn and what’s in store.

“I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings,” he said. “For each character, for sure.”

Asked whether he plans to adapt all eight books into eight seasons of the show, Van Dusen said, “I would love that. In success, I would love that.”

Talking about the future for Daphne and Simon, he added, “It’s interesting. I think it’s too early to tell right now. I think that we’re along for the ride of Daphne and Simon’s love story this first season. And, I think we’ve done some work in season 1 to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony’s love story. We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise’s relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”