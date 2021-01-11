Mel C Looks Back On The Spice Girls: ‘Geri’s Departure Was The Beginning Of The End’

Mel C still has the oldest memories of the Spice Girls.

This week, the singer sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to look back on the girl group and their incredible success.

RELATED: Spice Girls Singer Mel B Revealed As The Seahorse On ‘The Masked Singer U.K.’

“We never thought beyond the band, or maybe some members of the band did. Maybe some people had a bit more of a game plan,” she said. “Personally, I was in it for life, Spice Girls for life. And we were on this incredible journey.”

Talking about their fast rise to fame as a band, Mel C said, “As a young person in the nineties, you weren’t used to people throwing their opinions at you; criticizing you, the way you look, the way you dress, the way you behave, your talent or lack of it, but that was hard and you start to be treated differently. And not only you, it affects everybody in your life, your family, your friends. We were in a bubble. We spent probably two years, our feet didn’t touch the ground. We were away from home, our families, our friends, but we were on this mad adventure, this crazy ride so I wouldn’t change any of it.”

Talking about the breakup of the Spice Girls, Mel C says it really started when Geri Halliwell left.

“I feel Geri’s departure was the beginning of the end,” she said. “Obviously the Spice Girls will live on forever, but it was the end of that phase. It was the end of the craziness and ‘Goodbye’ was completely and utterly inspired by Geri’s departure.”

She added, “There was mixed emotions about it. I think we were shocked at the time and obviously hurt and upset, but in all honesty, we did understand. We were in this pressure cooker and she needed to get away. She needed some space and as hard as it was, it was what she had to do.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious ‘Hungover’ Spice Girls Throwback

Mel C also talked about the band’s racy song “2 Become 1” and why they decided to record it.

“We felt like we had this opportunity, we had a platform,” she explained. “We quite early on encountered some sexism in the music industry and that gave us something to shout about. We wanted to talk about equality, we wanted to talk about girl power. And we also felt we were young. We had important messages that we could maybe get out to people, and ‘2 Become 1’ is about safe sex.”

She continued, “It’s about having love and romance, but being sensible and being careful, which is a very important message for young people the world over. And yeah, I love that it’s a beautiful ballad, and that message it isn’t kind of … You know, there’s lots of terminology I don’t want to use because it sounds like an innuendo. But it’s -I don’t ram it down your throat and I don’t want to – But it was very sensitively put, not everybody would immediately get what the song was truly about, what the message was from the song, but it was beautiful to have a gorgeous ballad that had some depth.”