Luke Combs Details Battling Anxiety And OCD: ‘I Still Have My Moments Here And There’

Luke Combs is opening up about his mental health.

The country crooner, 30, sat down with Dan Rather for “The Big Interview With Dan Rather” and detailed his battle with anxiety and OCD, revealing he suffers from Purely Obsessional OCD (also known as Pure O) which is a type of OCD which causes hidden compulsions.

“I still have my moments here and there,” Combs explained in a new teaser for the tell-all interview. “It’s something I’ve learned about and it’s something I’ve been able to get a hold of.”

But something Combs obsesses over is his health.

“It’ll be something about my health. I’ll be worried that I’m about to have a heart attack or a stroke,” he continued. “It becomes this very obsessive thing that you literally can never have an answer to.”

He added, “That’s the awful part of it. You have to teach yourself to become comfortable with the fact that you’ll never get an answer and that it is a super uncertain thing. That is what I’ve particularly struggled with. Sometimes that’s tough, but it’s something that you learn about yourself, and arming yourself with the knowledge of exactly what’s going on is the most important thing, I’ve found.”

Combs’ full interview with Rather airs Jan. 13.