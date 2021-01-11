Watch The Chilling New Trailer For ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel ‘Clarice’

By Becca Longmire.

A chilling new trailer for the “Silence of the Lambs” sequel TV series “Clarice” has been released.

The teaser sees Rebecca Breeds take on the role of FBI agent Clarice Starling, who caught serial killer Buffalo Bill with the help of another serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

Photo: Brooke Palmer ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved
“Clarice” takes a look at “the untold personal story of Starling, as she returns to the field about a year after the events of 1991’s ‘Silence of the Lambs’.”

The series will also feature Starling’s FBI colleague Ardelia Mapp, played by Devyn Tyler, and kidnapping survivor Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter).

Photo: Brooke Palmer ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved
Jodie Foster played Starling in the movie, based on Thomas Harris’s 1988 novel.

“Clarice” is set to air on Global.

TV Shows To Look Forward To In 2021
