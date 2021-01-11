Vin Diesel Says Helen Mirren Will Get A Chance To Drive In ‘Fast And Furious 9’

It’s Dame Helen Mirren’s chance to get behind the wheel in “Fast And Furious 9”.

Vin Diesel confirmed the actress will get to drive in the delayed sequel.

Mirren, who played Magdalene Shaw – mother of Deckard and Owen in both “The Fate Of The Furious” and spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw”- has yet to drive in the film franchise.

“You ask the right questions. Again, without giving away any spoilers… You know what, I’m going to give you a spoiler: Yes, she gets to drive,” Diesel tells Entertainment Weekly, adding, “It’s so awesome. She gets to drive and she gets to drive sleek.”

“You haven’t seen anything yet,” the actor teases.

The movie was originally set for release last year but the ongoing pandemic has pushed its premiere to May 28. “I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in. I can only say that when you see the movie you will be excited and, hopefully, you will be really, really happy,” the actor says while also confirming plans to bring an end the main franchise after another spin-off and a tenth “Fast & Furious” movie.

“F9” will see Cipher (Charlize Theron) enlist Dom’s (Diesel) younger brother Jakob (John Cena) to help seek revenge on the crew, as once again, family plays a big part of the franchise.

“We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins,” Diesel explains of the storyline for “F9”. “And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a backstory, and I hope ‘Fast & Furious’ has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the backstory, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody.”

Though the trailer for the film was released more than a year ago, Diesel cautions that it gives little away about what’s in store for Dom and the team.

“You see a lot in the trailer, but you haven’t seen anything yet — and that’s exciting. It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theatre, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they’ve been so loyal to,” he adds.