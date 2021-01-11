Hunter Schafer Says The Pandemic ‘Really Forced’ Her To Focus On Her Mental Health

Hunter Schafer has been pretty busy during quarantine.

The “Euphoria” star is on the new cover of Porter magazine, and in the issue she opens up about her role on the show and being open as a trans woman.

Hunter Schafer. Photo: Daria Kobayashi Ritch for Porter

On her special Jules-centric episode of “Euphoria”, Schafer says, “During quarantine, [creator Sam Levinson and I would] call each other and chat shit and throw ideas around. We started writing a different script and then that got put aside. He was tossing around certain ideas and for some reason Jules was trending on Twitter. That helped us cement what we did in the end. I helped write the final script and was there for preproduction and helped to plan out the shots and storyboard it. All of that influenced the performance because I knew the script on this whole other level.”

Talking about her anxiety over the premiere of the show, Schafer recalls, “The first couple of weeks, when the show came out, were a little scary – because I don’t think people knew what it was. But, by the end, people resonated with it and would message me and say that they felt seen or [that they] could come out or think about something in a certain way, and that is pretty special.”

Hunter Schafer. Photo: Daria Kobayashi Ritch for Porter

Schafer also talks about becoming one of the more visible members of the trans community.

“I don’t think I should be a spokesperson for any community! But, as far as the individual and emotional, nothing gets me more than having a moment with another T girl,” she says. “I’m like… [she emits a long squeak]. There is a wavelength that is special and important. Whenever I see another T girl or a pair of lesbians, I’m like, ‘Yes!’ It’s a good feeling to know that you are not singular.”

Sharing how she’s dealt with the pandemic lockdown, Schafer says, “It’s been an interesting year for mental health. Everyone’s been forced to sit with themselves and confront a lot of stuff. Personally, that’s not something I’ve ever done before and this year really forced me to do that. That was really the bulk of my quarantine journey, confronting stuff and using work as a pretty large coping mechanism.”