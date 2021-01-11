Richard Branson’s Mother, 96, Dies Following Battle With COVID-19

Richard Branson is mourning the loss of his mother, Eve.

In an emotional post to social media, Virgin Galactic billionaire, 70, revealing Eve passed away amid her battle with coronavirus. She was 96.

“I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s friends and relatives right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away,” he shared on Monday.

Along with his emotional Instagram post, Branson also wrote a heartbreaking blog post titled, “Celebrating My Mum, Eve Branson”.

“She held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process,” Branson wrote. “One of my wonderful sisters, Vanessa, and nephew Louis were with her until the end, as were the wonderful nurses who she entertained with tales from her life and much laughter over glasses of whisky. Rather than mourn her loss, I want to celebrate her wonderful life, her tremendous spirit, the joy she brought to so many, and the love she gave us all.”

“It is no exaggeration to say I owe my career to mum. One day in the late Sixties mum saw a necklace lying on the road near Shamley Green and took it to the police station,” Branson continued. “After three months nobody had claimed it so the police told her she could keep it. She came up to London, sold the necklace and gave me the money. Without that £100, I could never have started Virgin. We were so sad to lose dad back in 2011, but mum did exactly as he would have wished by continuing to grab life with both hands.”

Branson’s father died in 2011. Together, had three kids including Branson’s sister’s Lindy and Vanessa.