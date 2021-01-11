Victoria Beckham Reveals The Moment She Knew ‘It Was Time To Step Away’ From The Spice Girls, Pens Letter To Her ‘Future Self’

Victoria Beckham has written a letter to her future self for a new Vogue.co.uk article.

The fashionista, who penned a letter in British Vogue to her 18-year-old self back in January 2017, explains how she wanted to write the piece to see in the new year.

She shares, “2020 and 2021 are in the distant past, but you’ve carried the lessons of that time with you. I hope you are reading this on a beach, surrounded by all the people you love! Give them huge hugs for me (wait, am I the shortest in the family now?!). You’ve experienced more togetherness with your family than you ever imagined possible (all 293 days of it and counting), and it is something you’ll no doubt cherish.”

Beckham goes on to talk about the stresses when it comes to launching a successful fashion career, writing: “Building a fashion and beauty business requires passion, tenacity, fearlessness; it’s not for the faint-hearted. Building one in a pandemic was nearly impossible… but I know you, and you will use this experience to grow and expand.

“The reality of being a mum, a wife, a friend, and a businesswoman creates a constantly shifting push-pull in life. But you think big, love the hustle, and you never take no for an answer.”

She also reveals the moment she knew it was time to step away from the Spice Girls, sharing: “Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed ‘Tiny Dancer’, as if it were the first time, and you realized this was like oxygen for him.

“It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion. That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you. I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers. You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path. First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I’m dying to know.”

The Spice Girls (left to right) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown. Credit: CP Images

Beckham adds, referencing her marriage of almost 22 years to husband David, “Speaking of beauty, do you remember the tips you practised during lockdown?

“You’ve said f*ck it, and put on a great dress and a smoky eye. You always liked to surprise people – especially David. Preserving that bit of mystique is always helpful after almost 22 years of marriage. (What anniversary are you celebrating now?)”

Read the full letter here.