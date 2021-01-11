Lisa Vanderpump On Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing: ‘It Wasn’t Right, But Do I Think It Was Racist? Not At All’

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about the “Vanderpump Rules” firings.

The reality TV star appeared on Monday’s episode of Dear Media’s “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast and asked about Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

Back in June, Schroeder, Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were axed from “Vanderpump Rules”, the women for their treatment of a Black former co-star, Faith Stowers, while the men were fired after racist tweets were exposed.

Jax Taylor, who has also been accused of racist behaviour in the past, and his wife Brittany Cartwright then announced they’d be leaving the show last month.

“It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? A thousand per cent not. Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they’ve all been working very close to for many years,” Vanderpump said, according to Page Six. “Do I think it was a racist action? Not at all.”

“I just think it was awful timing and stupid and ignorant,” she added.

Vanderpump told “Him & Her” hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick of Schroeder specifically, “I think everything was so inflamed at that time, but it had also been an accumulation of things she had done.

“It wasn’t just one remark, and I think the fact that she was proactive in calling with this whole Faith situation just was not the way to handle things.”

She said she had a “lack of awareness,” “lived in her own bubble,” and so Bravo had to “do what they had to do.”

Vanderpump went on, “I don’t like this cancel culture, either.

“Of course, I do think sometimes people should be punished and there should be punitive ramifications and actions do have consequences, but I think people can grow from their mistakes. I really do, and I think reality television is quite a good place to learn and see the growth.”