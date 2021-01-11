Paul Stanley’s Son Evan Covers Maroon 5 With A Little Help From Bryan Cranston

Evan Stanley needs help getting out of the desert.

On Monday, the son of KISS vocalist Paul Stanley dropped a new music video for his cover of Maroon 5’s hit “Memories”.

In the video, Evan is stranded in the desert after his truck breaks down. About halfway through, Bryan Cranston appears, knocking on the window and joining in on the song.

“A lot of that drive is open desert with nothing around, and at one point I saw my fuel gauge getting lower with no gas station in sight. It got me pretty nervous about getting stranded, but also gave me an amazing idea,” Evan told Billboard in a statement.

“I had recently recorded my own version of Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’ but didn’t want to make just another cover video. Bryan Cranston’s created some of the most iconic characters in history, so I’m beyond lucky that he was willing to come on board and help bring my crazy idea to life,” he said.