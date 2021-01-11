Luke Evans Confirms Rafael Olarra Split: ‘It Is What It Is’

Luke Evans is a single man.

While speaking to The Times’ Saturday Review about his upcoming series, “The Pembrokeshire Murders”, the “Beauty And The Beast” actor, 41, confirmed the long-running rumours surrounding his split from Rafael Olarra.

Fans speculated about their breakup after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram in October.

“It is what it is,” Evans said.

He later opened up about wanting to become a father someday, “I thought about it many times and as I get older I’m thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don’t want to be an old dad… but I would like to be a dad.”

Adding, “There’s a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong, open-minded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good.”

Meanwhile, Evans has been busy filming “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia with Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman.