French President Emmanuel Macron Pledges To Idris Elba To Invite Young Africans Over Leaders To Summit

Idris Elba got Emmanuel Macron to make a big pledge.

In a video call with the “Luther” actor, the French president promised to invite young Africans instead of political leaders to the upcoming France-Africa summit.

RELATED: George Clooney Wants Idris Elba To Be The Next James Bond: ‘He’d Do A Great Job Of It’

Elba, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations’ international fund for agricultural development, had requested the call with Macron, according to the Guardian.

“A lot of countries have this kind of summit…,” said Macron. “Post-COVID we thought about how to completely change this summit, build something new. Maybe it will fail, we decided to build a new summit. There will be absolutely no African leader invited, we will just invite young people from everywhere in Africa involved in agriculture, civil society, business, culture, sports.

“We have to reinforce the African ownership of these kind of initiatives,” he continued. “One advantage I have is that I’m not part of the generation that participated in colonization or this kind of behaviour. I’m here to help and facilitate African ownership. Everything we can do is to help African people and companies and initiatives to succeed. This is what we owe Africa.”

RELATED: Idris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Talk Climate Change, Insist ‘Each Individual Person Can Make A Change’

Macron also invited Elba and his wife Sabrina to join him on an upcoming trip to Chad.

“At a time when youth and the world looks at leadership with some skepticism,” Elba said, “it’s more important than ever that people see themselves in their leaders. I think the diaspora is looking for that.”