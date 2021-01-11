Director John M. Chu Departs ‘Willow’ TV Series For Disney+

Disney is on the hunt for a new director to helm the “Willow” reboot.

A TV series based on the ’80s fantasy movie starring Warwick Davis is currently in the works for Disney+, but on Monday, director John M. Chu announced he has dropped out of the project.

In a statement on Twitter, Chu wrote, “I’m heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing ‘Willow’.”

He explained, “With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family.”

Chu added, “Like a kid seeing ‘Willow’ for the first time in the ’80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan. And boy do they have an adventure in store for you! I can’t wait for you all to experience it soon.”

Before signing on to direct the “Willow” series, Chu helmed “Crazy Rich Asians” and the upcoming adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights”.