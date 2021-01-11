Report: ‘Sex And The City’ Stars Will Make Over $1 Million Per Episode Of Revival

The “Sex And The City” revival could be called “Sex And The Bank” as each of the three returning stars are reportedly set to earn more than $1 million per episode.

According to Variety, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will each earn $1 million as stars and executive producers of the 10-episode series. The new series will be called “And Just Like That…” and will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating life in their ’50s. It will air on HBO Max in the U.S. and is expected to air on Crave in Canada.

RELEASE: ‘Sex And The City’ Revived For HBO Max; SJP Addresses Samantha’s Absence

The payday is in line with what other A-listers have allegedly commanded for limited TV series. The salary is comparable to what Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Jeff Bridges and Patrick Stewart have each reportedly earned for recent series on cable and streaming outlets.

As reported earlier, Canadian Kim Cattrall will not reprise her role as fan-favourite Samantha on the “And Just Like That…”. Parker played coy when asked if Chris Noth would reprise his role as Mr. Big, telling a fan on Instagram to “wait and see” what happens to his character.