‘The Masked Singer U.K.’’s Martine McCutcheon Shares Her Son’s Adorable Reaction As She Is Revealed As ‘Swan’

Martine McCutcheon has fans swooning over her latest Instagram video.

The “Love Actually” actress was the latest star to be unmasked on popular British show, “The Masked Singer U.K.” and revealed she needed physiotherapy after her “heavy” swan costume made her feel “claustrophobic.”

The popular programme is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face-off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.

Speaking about her “really hard to wear” outfit on ITV’s “This Morning” on Monday, the 44-year-old quipped it was a case of “no pain, no gain.”

Martine said, “I had to have physio for two weeks afterwards, it was so heavy made from heavy wire. So yeah I had to have two weeks of physio afterwards but no pain no gain…the show must go on!”

The star added: “I even get stressed out if having a treatment but there are no windows.”

In the clip uploaded to Instagram, she was seen holding her 5-year-old son, Rafferty, while they watched the show, with him saying: “What? Mummy, mummy, mummy! Oh my God.”

Talking about her son’s reaction, Martine said, “My little boy is a massive fan and doesn’t see what mummy does as a job or career as I usually do stuff for adults and it was lovely for me to do something he could watch. “I couldn’t wait to get that mask off, and I was like I can breathe, I can breathe!”

Although Martine admitted that Rafferty wasn’t a fan of the Swan, she joked, “He was like ‘Swan’s OK, but she’s a bit boring compared to Badger and Sausage is really good’. And I was like, ‘Swan is really good’ and he was like, ‘No!”’

On Saturday’s show, Martine found herself in a sing-off with Sausage, whose identity is yet to be revealed, and despite impressing with her rendition of “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, the actress was voted off by the judging panel.

While she admitted it was difficult keeping her cameo secret, she confessed, “It was SO hard! We watched the first series and my little one was hooked – we had to watch it every single week.”