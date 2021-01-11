Ethan Suplee Reveals He Reached His Goal Of ‘Having Visible Abs’: ‘I’m At My Absolute Pinnacle’

Ethan Suplee is making huge strides in his weight loss journey.

While the “My Name Is Earl” actor, 44, has been documenting his transformation on social media, Suplee is opening up about some of his goals with Men’s Health.

“Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here’s where I got to,” he captioned some photos from his Men’s Health shoot on Instagram. “This year I would like visible obliques. It’s going to be a wonderfully tough year.”

“I have successfully lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years, but my goal was never more than that, lose weight,” he added.

But during his interview with the mag, Suplee says he’s “at my absolute pinnacle.”

He added, “I spent 35, 40 years without taking my shirt off in public. The shadows haven’t been enhanced. There’s loose skin. There are scars. This is who I am.”

Another goal he surpassed was to have just 10% fat, and in October 2020, he did it.

“I was wondering if we could go further — eight percent or seven percent body fat,” he said. “But then I thought about all the wacky diets I’ve done over the years and realized that I can’t keep doing this. Do I want to want to walk around looking like I look in those pictures? Honestly, I’m not sure I have what it takes.”

