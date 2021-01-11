BTS And Mariah Carey Tie For Billboard Global 200 Record

BTS is staying firmly on top of the charts thanks to the group’s hit track, “Dynamite”.

The hugely popular song matches Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as the longest to reign at No. 1 since the Billboard Global 200 chart premiered in September.

“Dynamite” has also retained its place on top of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

According to Billboard, “The track has been on top of the Global 200 for a record-tying fourth week and the Global Excl. U.S. chart for a record-extending eighth frame.”

The two charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity from more than 200 territories around the world.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” remains at No. 2 on the Global 200 chart.