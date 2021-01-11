Lilly Singh Gives A Tour Of Her ‘Fun House’ For ‘A Little Late’ Season 2

Canada’s own Lilly Singh is coming back to late night.

After an eight-month break, the host of “A Little Late” has returned to introduce a new look Season 2, which is being filmed in an enormous house equipped with bar, swimming pool, “rant room”, basketball court, an impressive wall of sneakers – because season 2 is “all about kicks and comfort” – and a treetop writers’ room.

“With COVID it’s so hard to get people into one room, but when you’re outside you have a little more freedom to be safe,” explains Singh, as she takes viewers on a full tour. “So the writers’ room is completely outside.”

“I have a swing and a bar in the same room. So if you come to my house and you don’t leave dizzy, then I have failed” Singh said while showcasing the brightly-coloured interior and art-deco style design.

The five minute, hilarious video also highlights an expansive kitchen, and a cupboard stocked with mac & cheese.

Season 2 of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 12:37 am ET/PT on Global.

Watch ET Canada’s full interview with Singh below.