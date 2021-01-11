Naomi Osaka Named Louis Vuitton’s New House Ambassador

Naomi Osaka is the newest face of Louis Vuitton.

The tennis pro, 23, has joined the Louis Vuitton family as the luxury brand’s new House ambassador.

While she won’t make her official debut in the new role later this year, Osaka posed alongside LV’s Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière in new photos announcing the collab.

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” Naomi said in a statement. “It is such an honour to work with Nicolas —he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

On Instagram, in her own posts announcing her new role, Osaka wrote, “Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 15 as a birthday present. And it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes.”

“I am in awe of Naomi,” Ghesquière said. “She stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values.”

Osaka’s debut will appear in LV’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign.