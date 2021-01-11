Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem ‘In Talks’ To Play Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz In ‘Being The Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have been revealed as frontrunners to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in an upcoming film about the “I Love Lucy” stars.

A rep for Kidman confirmed to ET Canada that the actress is “in talks” to star as Ball in “Being the Ricardos”.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Gives It Some ‘Zazz’ In Fosse-Style Number From ‘The Prom’

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Bardem is in negotiations to portray Arnaz.

According to the outlet, the film will be set “during one production week of ‘I Love Lucy’, When Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.”

Aaron Sorkin will direct the movie for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists.

RELATED: Keith Urban Says Marrying Nicole Kidman, Getting Sober And Having Kids Have Been The High Points In His Life

Kidman most recently starred in HBO’s “The Undoing” as well as Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom”.

She is also set to feature in Hulu’s upcoming series, “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

RELATED: Keith Urban Sings Original Christmas Song With Nicole Kidman ‘From Our Family To Yours’

Elsewhere, Bardem will play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”.