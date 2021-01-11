Black Canadian Music Awards Announce First Ever Winners

The winners of the inaugural SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards have been revealed.

The new awards recognize Black music creators in all genres of music from across Canada.

The SOCAN Foundation announced the five winners on Monday, including TOBi, Naya Ali, RAAHiiM, Hunnah and Dylan Sinclair.

“Congratulations to all the winners for their extraordinary talent in music creation,” said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of the SOCAN Foundation.

“The musical pieces submitted are indicative of the extent of the contributions made by the Canadian Black music community that is enriching Canadian culture while contributing in a significant way to social and economic inclusion.”

The five winners will each receive $5,000.

More than 300 applications from artists across Canada were submitted for the 2020 Awards.

The SOCAN Foundation, in partnership with Sirius XM Canada, will virtually celebrate the winners with a series of short videos on its Instagram page from January 12th to 14th.

“The SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards were created as a response to the high-profile racial tensions that developed in early 2020, and to address issues arising from our societies’ systemic racism,” a release from the organization explains. “It was the SOCAN Foundation’s way to acknowledge and denounce history’s injustices by celebrating the talent of Black Canadian music creators.”

For more information about the SOCAN Foundation, visit socanfoundation.ca.