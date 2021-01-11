Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow The Face Of Proenza Schouler’s 2021 Campaign

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is making moves in the fashion world.

The 22-year-old is the new face of Proenza Schouler, starring in the brand’s Pre-Fall 2021 campaign.

Meadow shared the news on Instagram, sharing a few snaps of her campaign, writing, “I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me.”

Wearing a fashionable black suit with overexaggerated pant legs and sleeves, Meadow thanked Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

“Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way.”

In a second photo, Meadow wore a brown leather dress with a pleated bodice.

Meadow first made her debut as a model in 2017 when she signed with DNA models.