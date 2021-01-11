Jessica Chastain Reveals How She Secured Equal Pay For Her ‘355’ Co-Stars

Jessica Chastain is speaking out about her fight for equal pay for her fellow cast-members.

The actress stars in upcoming spy flick, “The 355”, alongside a stellar lineup of A-listers, including Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Marion Cotillard.

Chastain, who also co-produced the movie, is now revealing how she made sure that each of her co-stars would be paid equally for their part in the film.

“A lot of times, our names are used to sell movies, and that’s how the money is raised for them,” she told Shape magazine in her cover story. “So I thought, If our names are being sold, then we need to be the owners of the film.”

Chastain told her co-stars, “If you do this movie, you’re going to have to agree to sell it, because you will be an owner. We’re going to sell the distribution rights to raise the budget for the film, and then everyone owns a portion of the box office.”

She continued, “I don’t know if anything like this has been done before, and honestly, I’m a bit shocked I got away with it. But hopefully, it creates a new model in which artists can own their work.”

The “Molly’s Game” actress previously helped Octavia Spencer to get five times her initial salary for a comedy she was starring in.

“When it comes to fighting for pay equality, I would rather just do it and not talk about it,” Chastain added. “I think it’s actually more powerful if I don’t have to explain it.”