Dionne Warwick Tweets Love For Cardi B: She ‘Is Authentically Herself’

Dionne Warwick is singing the praises of Cardi B.

The iconic singer, 80, took to Twitter on Sunday, revealing her niece Brittani introduced her to the rapper. Warwick has been making headlines lately with her hilarious Twitter account, which is thanks to Brittani.

“After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow…,” she tweeted.

Later adding, “Cardi B is authentically herself 😂❤️. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow…”

Cardi was excited to see Warwick’s tweet, writing, “OMGGGGG I STAN !!!!”

Just like she promised, Warwick followed up her tweets with an update on Monday.

“I did not listen to Cardi B’s music,” she wrote. “Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent [choreographer] @msdebbieallen.”

Warwick also had some questions surrounding Cardi’s husband, Offset.

Warwick’s previous tweets about Teyana Taylor, Chance The Rapper and “Saturday Night Live” also made headlines.