Ken Jennings Honours Alex Trebek While Stepping In As Interim Host On ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings kicked off the first episode of “Jeopardy!” without Alex Trebek by sharing some touching words in memory of the legendary presenter.

The guest host paid tribute to Trebek while stepping in as interim host on Monday, Jan. 11.

“I miss Alex,” said the choked up “Jeopardy!” champ. “Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honours of my life.”

He continued, “Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years – and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace – really, there’s no other word for it.”

Jennings will be acting as a temporary host throughout January. Katie Couric will later follow suit as producers continue to work on finding a replacement.

Trebek died last November following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The Canadian icon continued to film “Jeopardy!” until 10 days before his death with his last episode airing on Friday.