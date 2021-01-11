‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Reveals Which Disney Prince Was His First Crush

“Bridgerton” heartthrob, Jonathan Bailey, is looking back on his first crush.

The actor admitted that he once had the hots for a Disney prince during a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“My first crush was probably Anita in ‘Heartbreak High’… and if not Anita, it was Prince Eric, from ‘Little Mermaid’,” revealed the openly gay star.

“With the big blue eyes, and just, the whole idea of wanting to be onshore with Prince Eric is pretty damn dreamy,” he continued.

The 32-year-old English actor also opened up about his ideal date.

“For me I think going on a little adventure, getting a pint, exploring,” he mused. “So many a ramble or a bike ride of something like that I think is nice. A change of scenery.”

Bailey has previously spoken out about being a gay actor playing a straight character on screen.

“I think it shouldn’t matter at all what character people play, but of course there is a narrative that’s very clear, that openly gay men aren’t playing straight in leading roles,” he said.